QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, high 93

Tonight: Isolated storms, low 75

Friday: Few AM storms, high 89

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 84

Sunday: Sunny, comfortable, high 81

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

Today is the day for the heat & humidity in Central Ohio! However, after an early morning batch of scattered storms and showers, we’re not off to the greatest of starts. Leftover cloud cover will play a significant role in just how high the thermometer will rise throughout the rest of the day.

Stray showers are still off to the east of Central Ohio, moving down to the south. Some of the heaviest cloud cover has still managed to hold onto that part of our area. But, clouds have quickly peeled back for a lot of Central Ohio, allowing temperatures to recover and warm quickly as we’ve gone through the morning and the early afternoon. That will likely allow the heat to build throughout the rest of today.

Temperatures for Thursday afternoon are still expected to reach the lower 90s, but won’t reach the level of becoming the “hottest day of the year.” Regardless, dewpoints across Central Ohio are in the lower 70s and upper 60s, so that humidity will be fairly oppressive. “Feels-like” temperatures are still expected to soar to the upper 90s and lower 100s for most of us. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Ohio until 9 PM this evening.

Back to back cold fronts are still expected to move into our area. We start cooling down on Friday. After an early morning batch of a couple of storms, the day will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks great with a lot of sunshine, more comfortable air, and temperatures a lot closer, if not below, average for this time of year. For the most part, we keep that trend going for the final days of August and the first few days of September!

-Joe