High pressure in the Northeast brought plenty of sunshine this weekend to wrap up the month of August.

The wind has turned southerly, raising the temperature into the upper 80s, with an increase in humidity. An isolated shower or storm could develop over the northwestern part of the state this evening, but otherwise dry weather will continue statewide.

Tonight will be mainly clear and a little warmer, with morning readings in the mid- to upper 60s.

The next chance for widespread showers and storms will arrive Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front and storm system moving across the Great Lakes. A few storms late in the day could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Showers will taper Tuesday morning, as the front passes southeast by afternoon, followed by a clearing trend.

A pleasantly cool autumn-like surge of air from central Canada will bring comfortable temperatures to begin the month of September, heading into Labor Day weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, sticky. High 90

Tonight: Few clouds, warm and sticky. Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, muggy, storms p.m. High 90

Tuesday: Morning showers, clearing later. High 82 (68)

Wednesday: Sun some clouds p.m. High 81 (57)

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High 77 (57)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (55)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (58)