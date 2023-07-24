QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM pop-ups, high 86

Tonight: Showers clearing, few clouds, low 66

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, iso. pop-up, high 88

Wednesday: Pop-up chance, muggy, high 91

Thursday: Few clouds, muggy, high 92

Friday: Pop-ups late, muggy, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We are really heating up this week! For Monday, expect a dry start, with a few pop-up storms starting to develop this afternoon. Timing for this will be mid-afternoon through tonight. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be fairly comfortable today, but that changes the rest of the week.

For Tuesday, a few early morning showers exit to the southeast, then we’re looking at a drier afternoon, outside a very isolated pop-up chance. Highs top out in the upper 80s with increasing humidity. Expect a bit of a sticky feel to the air by afternoon.

Going into the middle of the workweek, temperatures warm into the lower 90s, and it starts to feel really muggy out. We’ll be looking at a pop-up or two Wednesday afternoon. A fairly typical setup with heat and humidity this high.

By Thursday, looking at a few quick, early morning showers, then we heat back up into the lower 90s with that muggy feel, sending our heat index into the upper 90s. Once again a pop-up storm chance later in the day.

For Friday, looking like our hottest day of the week, with mid 90s for highs, but “feels-like” temps close to 100°. We’ll be tracking a few storms late in the day and overnight into the start of the weekend.

-McKenna