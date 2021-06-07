Heat, humidity & pop-ups this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, afternoon thunderstorms, high 83

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy & warm, low 68

Tuesday: Showers & afternoon thunderstorms, high 84

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, p.m. pop-ups, high 84

Thursday: Chance for showers, p.m. thunderstorms, high 84

Friday: Showers and storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s already a warm and muggy start to the day ahead of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

We’re starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. With dew points also in the mid 60s, muggy conditions will be around all day.

As highs climb back up to the low to mid 80s, the heat and humidity will combine for a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While these are not expected to be strong or severe, they will be capable of brief periods of heavy rain.

As we lose the heat from the day, we’ll also lose the chance for showers, but stay warm and muggy.

Most of this week, our forecast will be on repeat. While every day won’t be a total washout, we’ll wake up to lows in the upper 60s, then climb up to a high in the mid 80s alongside pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

This pattern will come to an end after a cold front moves through and will help us dry up by the end of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz