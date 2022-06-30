QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, some pm storms, high 92

Saturday: Chance AM T-showers, high 86

Sunday: Isolated pm storms, mainly south, high 87

Monday: Partly cloudy, stray pm pop-ups, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with highs in the lower 90s today. This makes June 2022 the most 90°+ days (10) since 1999. We will also close the month just more than 1° above normal, and just under 2″ below normal for the month. Tonight will be a warm night with lows dropping to near 70 under partly cloudy skies.

Friday, expect mixed clouds in the morning, with some isolated mid-morning pop-ups in the southeast, but as a few areas of disturbed weather set up for Friday afternoon/evening, chances of rain and storms will increase into Friday. It does look like heating of the day will help spark showers and pop-up storms near I-71/I-70 and then sag south. This will be ahead of the actual cold front which will move into our northern counties later on Friday.

Friday evening for Red, White, and Boom, we will be watching as a few pop-ups will be possible ahead of this boundary. The latest data is looking better after sunset for fireworks, there still shows a few isolated pop-up showers around at this time. Rain and storms will increase in coverage overnight into Saturday morning with the front.

The other big concern for Red, White, and Boom is going to be the hot temps in the lower 90s with heat index values into the middle 90s on Friday. Staying cool and hydrated will be key for those outdoors.

Saturday the front appears to push south by midday with clearing from north to south, with highs near normal in the middle 80s. The front will stall to the south of Ohio for the rest of the holiday weekend, so that will keep isolated t-showers in the forecast for our southern counties on Sunday and Monday.

Temps for the rest of the weekend will be in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, with numbers back near 90 on Tuesday. The front will start to lift north on Tuesday and another boundary will sag south. We will see a somewhat disturbed weather pattern for the middle of next week, which should keep temps at or above normal in the middle to upper 80s.

We will also see chances of showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday of next week. We can really use the rain as some areas will be pushing nearly 3 weeks straight of dry weather by next week.

-Dave