QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, PM pop-ups, high 92

Tonight: Pop-up showers, low 70

Saturday: Showers taper early, high 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy, pop-ups south, high 87

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 89

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy first day of July!

We’ve got hot and humid conditions on tap for this first day of July. Daytime highs today will top out in the low to middle 90s with humidity much higher than it has been the last few days. We start the earlier parts of the day off with some pop-up showers and storms in our southern counties, but as we approach the mid to late afternoon hours, those pop-up showers and storms will pick up across the rest of the forecast area as well. It will not be a washout, but we will be dodging those pop-ups this evening and into the overnight hours.

As we head into Saturday, showers will taper off, for the most part, earlier on in the morning. We’ll then see a mostly dry rest of the day setting up, with decreasing humidity, and high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.

We’ll stick in the upper 80s on Sunday, with another mostly dry day on tap, all except for a few light showers possible in our southern counties, as a frontal boundary stalls near the Ohio River.

Monday starts off mostly dry as well, with those light shower chances possible in our southern counties, and highs topping out near 90.

The front will start to lift north on Tuesday and another boundary will sag south. We will see a somewhat disturbed weather pattern for the middle of next week, which should keep temps at or above normal in the middle to upper 80s.

We will also see chances of showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday of next week. We can really use the rain as some areas will be pushing nearly 3 weeks straight of dry weather by next week.

-McKenna