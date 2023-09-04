QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 69

Tuesday: Very humid, high 92

Wednesday: Scattered PM storms, high 88

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, high 83

Friday: Much cooler, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening & Happy Labor Day!

Weather for Labor Day has been absolutely beautiful. Temperatures have been a little on the high side in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a touch of humidity. We’ve got one more day of this similar setup before we see some changes come to our forecast.

High pressure remains in control through the rest of Monday and for the majority of Tuesday. Since it is to our southeast, the clockwise flow is pushing in hot & humid air through the first half of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday are still expected to remain in the lower 90s and will be slightly warmer than Labor Day’s highs. Humidity will make heat index values push to the mid 90s.

A cold front lines up to our west through the middle of the week. We could see one or two showers later on Tuesday ahead of the front, but most of the wet weather comes in through Wednesday. Stray shower chances pick up Wednesday afternoon, but most of the wet weather moves through overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will already start to cool off, dropping to the 80s.

Central Ohio gets a lot more seasonable for the end of the week and the weekend. Temperatures will level out in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain dry with a good mixture of sunshine and clouds. For Ohio State’s home opener on Saturday, we’ve got great weather. We keep this pattern going into the start of next week.

-Joe