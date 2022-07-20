Another hot, muggy day, with temperatures edging into the low 90s for the 15th time this summer. The heat index will reach 100 in many areas this afternoon. Winds will increase from the southwest, gusting from 15-25 mph.

Clouds will build as a cold front approaches this evening from the northwest, trailing low pressure over southern Ontario. A broken line of showers and storms will develop and move into central Ohio around 6 p.m. and move through the eastern counties by 10 p.m.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will accompany stronger cells, and there is a slight risk of severe storms capable of producing damaging winds across most of the state. The activity will slowly weaken with the loss of heating.

The air behind the front the rest of the week won’t be much cooler, although the humidity will briefly dip Thursday and early Friday. A few clusters of showers and storms will drop southeast across the Great Lakes into parts of Ohio over the weekend, as a frontal boundary develops on the northern rim of a heat dome in the central states.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 92

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, sticky. Low 71

Thursday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 88

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 90 (69)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 91 (70)

Sunday: More clouds, shower/storm. High 89 (72)

Monday: Showers, storms likely. High 86 (72)

Tuesday: Muggy, few storms. High 86 (68)