Heat, humidity, chances of rain & storms return to Columbus Area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, mild, low 64

Saturday: Partly cloudy, few storms late, high 88

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms, some gusty winds possible, high 88

Monday: Rain near Ohio River, clearing skies, high 89

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

A weak shot of moisture moved across our area today, giving us a few very light showers, and kept temps below normal for the 3rd straight day in the lower 80s. Tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the middle to lower 60s.

We will enjoy more sunshine on Saturday with temps pushing into the upper 80s. By late afternoon, I cannot rule out a few mainly farther north pop-up showers and t-storms. Chances will actually increase mainly north of I-70 overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday we will continue to see more clouds, but a warm and moist flow with temps back in the upper 80s again. There will be some early showers and storms, and plenty of instability to form during the day. The question will be how much of a trigger we get to see showers and storms form in the afternoon. I think it is possible to have some storms with gusty winds on Sunday.

Sunday night the weak frontal boundary will push south of the Ohio River. We are not going to see much change in the temperatures for Monday with highs again in the upper 80s to close to 90 with more humidity. We will see even more sunshine on Tuesday and hotter temps in the lower 90 with muggy conditions.

Wednesday afternoon storms will be possible on the northern fringe of the high mainly in our northern counties with highs in the lower 90s, heat index values could top near 100 on Wednesday. More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave