Heat, humidity and t-storms sticking around for the start of the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scat’d showers & storms, high 90, heat index around 95

Tonight: Chance for showers continues, otherwise muggy, low 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d tropical showers, high 78

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

Heat, humidity & thunderstorms are sticking around for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

This evening, we’ll continue to watch for showers and thunderstorms driven by heat and humidity. As we approach sunset, thunderstorms will become more isolated and temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s.

After another muggy start to the day on Monday, rain showers and thunderstorms will become widespread during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Despite the name, it will still be very warm with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Rain and storms will continue to pop up on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front moves to the south and interacts with remnant tropical moisture from hurricane Ida. Temperatures both days will be much cooler and only reach the upper 70s.

Much nice weather is in store for the end of the week and start of the Labor Day weekend. High pressure will contribute to more sunshine and a warming trend.

Have a great night!

-Liz