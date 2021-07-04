Heat, humidity and pop-ups return for the end of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 65

Independence Day: Partly sunny, warmer, spotty storm late. High 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, sticky. High 92

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, sticky. High 91

Wednesday: Partly sunny, storms p.m. High 90

Thursday: Rain, rumbles tapering off p.m.. High 82

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Heat and humidity return to the forecast for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek, and so will a few afternoon pop-ups.

We’re off to a warmer, more seasonal start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Not only is it warmer than yesterday, but more humid as well.

Warmer and muggier conditions will continue today as we climb to a high in the low 90s, with a heat index reaching the mid 90s. While today will be far from a washout, heat and humidity will combine for a few pop-up showers this afternoon and early evening.

Any chance for showers will clear out before sunset, so outdoor plans like watching fireworks. Warm, muggy conditions will stick around though and temperatures will only bottom out around 70 degrees.

Heat, humidity and afternoon pop-ups remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Both days early morning lows will start off around 70 degrees before topping off in the low 90s.

More widely scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday and Thursday with a front, followed by cooler, more seasonal temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz