Heat is building over the next several days under a broadening ridge of high pressure, which will send temperatures into the low 90s, along with uncomfortable humidity.

A few stray showers are possible this evening, as a strong line of storms crosses northern Ohio, associated with an upper-level disturbance. The late-night hours will be warm and muggy, with a chance for a shower or storm late, and early morning readings in the lower 70s.

Warmer and more humid conditions return starting on Monday, as highs reach the upper 80s. Another minor ripple will bring the chance for an isolated storm, but coverage will be spotty at best. The rest of the week will be increasingly warm and humid. Highs should reach 90 degrees or a little higher Tuesday through Friday.

A better chance for cooling will follow another round of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Pleasant weather and comfortable humidity levels will return Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, sticky, stray shower. High 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, storms possible, mainly north, muggy. Low 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, stray storm. High 92

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, storms late. High 94 (74)

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms. High 89 (75)

Sunday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (66)

Monday: Sunny. High 84 (59)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 86 (64)