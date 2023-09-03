QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, 90

Tonight: Mostly clear with some patchy fog, (69)

Labor Day (Monday): Sunny hot and humid, 92 (69)

Tuesday: Heat continues, 93 (68)

Wednesday: Clouds building with rain late, 90 (69)

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms, 84 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will start a brief stretch of temperatures in the low 90s across central Ohio. With the increasing humidity the heat index will make the temperature feel closer to the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around as our quiet weather trend continues.

Labor Day Monday will be about the same weather wise, with slightly warmer temps and slightly higher humidity. For any outdoor activities celebrating the holiday it will be important to stay hydrated. Taking breaks if outdoors for a long time is also recommended. Sunshine will make sure nobody has any ruined Labor Day cookouts.

Going into the work week we will track a system that will start to move closer to central Ohio. Tuesday our temps will warm up one last time, then a cold front will start to make its way over. Wednesday will see cloud cover increasing and rain chances. Temperatures also start their downward trend at that time.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through late Thursday into early Friday morning. Friday and the weekend are shaping up to be fantastic. Clouds will start to clear, humidity will decrease, and it will feel a lot more seasonal.

-Bryan