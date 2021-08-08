Heat and humidity build, daily scattered storms

A southwesterly flow of warm and humid air will prevail most of the week, with widely scattered storms providing limited relief.

A ridge of warm air will settle in over the next several days. A series of upper-level disturbances will trigger scattered afternoon and early evening storms. Highs will approach 90 degrees each day but feel hotter with the humidity.

A broad upper low will drift across the Midwest keeping the region in a hot, muggy flow of air, until a cold front dips south later Thursday, with more numerous showers and storms. The front should move south of Ohio later Friday, ushering in cooler and less humid weather by the weekend.

Forecast