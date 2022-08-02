QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & mild, low 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 93

Thursday: Showers & pm storms, high 89

Friday: Showers likely, high 85

Saturday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful and mainly seasonal day after a warm start in the lower 70s. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm, and still, with lows dropping again to near 70. We will see a hot and sunny day on Wednesday, with humidity pushing heat index values into the triple digits. Most of the area will see peak heat index values in the 101-104° range.

Expect high temps into the lower 90s on Wednesday. Storms will approach the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday with lows into the middle 70s only. Thursday will have some t-showers in the northwest early on Thursday, and then better chances of storms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday we will see a very unsettled pattern, which will give us good chances of rain and storms with highs in the middle 80s. The biggest weather concern for Thursday and Friday will be heavy rainfall with slow moving cells in a soupy environment. Over the weekend, I think both Saturday and Sunday will start off dry.

But as the days heat up, and we have a very dirty atmosphere, there will be enough with the heating of the day and ample moisture, aided by a high to our southeast, to see afternoon-evening storms. Again, both days will have heavy rain threats with the slow moving late day cells, highs will remain in the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday a frontal boundary will sag south and washout across our area. This will at least bring temps back to near normal in the middle 80s, but will keep pretty fair rain and storm chances around.

Over the next 7 days, the best chances for rain, and heavy rain will be Thursday and Friday, but most everyone should get some decent rain within the next week. Keeping our eyes out for potential for heavy rain as well.

-Dave