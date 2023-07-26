QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Storms late, hot, high 91 (heat index: 99)

Tonight: Sct’d storms, low 73

Thursday: AM storms, late storms, high 93 (heat index: 101)

Friday: Hot, late storms high 96 (heat index: 107)

Saturday: Sct’d storms, high 90 (heat index: 99)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our hottest days of the year arrive the next several days. Starting today, expect highs in the lower 90s, but feeling closer to the upper 90s with high humidity. We’ll be fairly breezy today and the next several, and it will be a hot breeze. As far as storms, we’ll be watching the potential for a few isolated storms this afternoon, with more scattered storms arriving overnight and into Thursday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, so that is something we’ll be watching overnight.

For Thursday, showers clear fairly early, then we’ll see temperatures rising back into the lower 90s, but feeling closer to the low 100s as humidity continues to rise along a strong southerly flow. A Heat Advisory takes effect Thursday afternoon and continues through Friday night. We’ll be watching a few pop-up storms once again late Thursday and into Friday.

For Friday, highs warm into the mid to upper 90s, but “feels-like” temps soar above 105°, marking our hottest day of the year. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but most of the storms hold off, once again, until the overnight hours.

Expect scattered storms Saturday, and still hot. Highs top out in the lower 90s, but “feels-like” temps are still in the upper 90s.

A drier and much more comfortable end to the weekend on Sunday, with highs dropping back to the middle 80s, and humidity significantly dropping as well.

-McKenna