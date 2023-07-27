HEAT ADVISORY

Heat is building under a broadening ridge of high pressure, which will send temperatures into the low 90s, along with uncomfortable humidity that will make it feel close to 100 during the mid-afternoon.

A broken line of showers and storms will likely form south of I-70 and drift southeast early tonight, with the risk of heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The late-night hours will be warm and muggy, with a slight chance for a shower or storm, and early morning readings in the lower 70s.

Friday will be hot and humid, with hazy sunshine. A few rounds of showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front sagging southward Friday night into Saturday. Some storms could be on the strong side, before the front shifts south by evening.

Pleasant weather and comfortable humidity levels will return Sunday and Monday, with a midweek warming trend.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds mixing with sun, warm, humid, storms south late. High 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, evening storms south, muggy. Low 74

Friday: Hazy sun, stray storm. High 94

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms. High 88 (76)

Sunday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (66)

Monday: Sunny. High 84 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (63)

Wednesday: Sunny, very warm. High 88