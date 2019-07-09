Heat & a few storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, warm night, low 70

Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds return, few late day pops, high 91

Thursday: Chance of storms with cold front, high 87

Friday: Few clouds, drier, nice, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another beautiful day today, with temps pushing back up into the upper 80s this afternoon. We will see a few clouds late tonight with lows dropping to near 70.

On Wednesday we will be ahead of a cold front with a very warm southerly flow, with temps pushing into the lower 90s with higher humidity. This could result in a chance of a few pop-ups late in the day.

We will see a few stray pop-ups Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The best chance of rain and storms will return on Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves across our area. Highs on Thursday will top into the middle to upper 80s.

Friday will start with less humidity with temps in the middle 60s. We should climb back into the middle 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a drier day. It will remain nice on Saturday, but warmer, with temps in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will see a cold front to our north, and this may be enough to bring a late day shower or storm to our area. Temps will remain hot on Sunday back up near 90. Monday will keep a chance of storms in the forecast as that front will be nearby and then move north.

Temps will remain in the upper 80s on Monday, and as the front moves north, we should see more sunshine on Tuesday with highs near 90.

-Dave