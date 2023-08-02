QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Little hazy, high 85

Tonight: Clear skies, low 64

Thursday: Stray pop-up, high 86

Friday: Isolated PM storm, high 87

Saturday: Some clouds, high 85

Sunday: Chance T-showers, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Wildfire smoke from up north has moved into the Ohio River Valley . As it stays higher in the atmosphere, we’ll keep a slight haze going through the rest of Wednesday. Despite that, the rest of the forecast stays pleasant throughout the day.

Temperatures will build to the mid 80s by the evening. Dewpoints are slightly higher, so humidity could make things a little more sticky throughout the day. We’re still in the mid to upper 80s throughout the rest of the work week, but humidity will continue to climb.

A low pressure center moves to our south on Thursday. We catch the northern edge of the moisture building around that, so a stray shower or two could move through Central Ohio in the afternoon. A cold front sweeps down from the north on Friday that mostly pushes that moisture out, but a stray storm is still possible through Friday.

Saturday cools back down to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and less humidity. While it’s a nice start to the weekend, storms and showers return later on Sunday along another system. Wet weather continues into next week as temperatures level out in the lower 80s.

-Joe