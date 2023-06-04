The temperature in Columbus reached 94 degrees Saturday in Columbus, after hitting 93 on Friday, making it feel like midsummer this weekend.

A cold front slipped through the region Saturday, triggering scattered showers and storms. Behind the front, the air is slightly cooler and noticeably less humid. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, still above average for early June.

A sprawling upper-level ridge of high pressure over the central portion of the country will be suppressed by low pressure aloft over New England, providing a dry northerly flow through much of the week.

High pressure will build south, which will allow some smoke from the eastern Canada wildfires to overspread the parts of the Ohio Valley early in the week, creating a hazy sky.

A weak cold front will arrive late Tuesday, with some clouds and a small chance for pop-up showers, followed by a slight dip in temperatures midweek into seasonable upper 70s.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 85

Tonight: Moonlit sky. Low 57

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 83

Tuesday: More clouds, stray shower. High 81 (58)

Wednesday: Few clouds, little cooler. High 76 (54)

Thursday: Seasonable sunshine. High 77 (52)

Friday: Sunny. High 81 (55)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (62)