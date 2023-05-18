High pressure building southeast to the Mid-Atlantic region brought a chilly morning in the 30s with patchy frost across the northern sections of the state.

Filtered sunshine is related to the ongoing rash of wildfires in western Canada, as smoke is carries east-southeast by the winds aloft. Temperatures will peak in the seasonable mid-70s. Clouds will move in overnight as a weak trough of low pressure arrives from the southeast, which could kick off a stray shower or two.

A cold front will approach from the west on Friday, with a corridor of moisture leading to a few scattered showers during the day and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 70s in a southerly flow. As the front approaches Friday night, a band of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will cross the state, especially after midnight.

Indications are that the rain will end very early Saturday morning, sliding off to the east, which will bode well for the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure. The remainder of the weekend will be dry, with clearing skies and pleasant weather.

Forecast

Thursday: Hazy sun. High 77

Tonight: Clouds increase, stray showers. Low 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, rumbles. High 76

Saturday: Showers early, clouds linger. High 68 (56)

Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High 75 (48)

Monday: Sunny. High 76 (52)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 79 (51)

Wednesday: Warm sunshine. High 82 (54)