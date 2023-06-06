QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy, isolated PM shower, high 83

Tonight: Isolated shower, low 55

Wednesday: Little cooler, high 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Warming up, high 79

Saturday: Nice weekend, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Skies have only gotten hazier for Tuesday. Wildfire smoke from up north is turning moderate to dense at times this afternoon. Temperatures still plan on reaching the lower 80s today. Clouds and showers build along a cold front that will provide some relief for us later this week.

That cold front moves through Tuesday evening. Clouds will build throughout the second half of the day ahead of that. Shower chances will be strongest in the evening and for areas south of I-70. With as dry as we’ve been, we’re only expecting a stray shower to move in here or there.

Our skies get a good bit of relief after the front moves in. Clouds move out for Wednesday with a mostly sunny setup. We also see a lot of that wildfire smoke move out of the way. Smoke will still be pretty hefty in areas south and east of Central Ohio.

Temperatures will be a little cooler for the second half of the week. Temperatures drop down to the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. That gives us a chance to see below average temperatures for the first time this month. But, as quickly as we cool down, we’re warming back up by the end of the week.

Friday is back in the upper 70s with us reaching the mid 80s by Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will move in to ring us into the weekend. One of the best chances for rain this month moves in on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures drop into the 70s by next week with a few lingering showers as well.

-Joe