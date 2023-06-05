QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy skies, high 81

Tonight: Some clouds, low 60

Tuesday: Late stray shower, high 82

Wednesday: Slightly cooler, high 78

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Friday: Warming up, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Temperatures are on their way to returning to average numbers for this time of year. Most of Central Ohio will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies clear out throughout the day, but wildfire smoke will make the day look a little hazy.

Change is on the way once we get to Tuesday. Clouds will be a little steadier throughout the day as a cold front makes its way through the state. We have another shot of seeing stray showers throughout the second half of the day. The best chance for those will be south of I-70. Temperatures, however, will still climb to the lower 80s.

Cooler weather finally settles in for the middle of the week, but it won’t be a dramatic cool down. We’ll fall to the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will stay dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the end of the week.

Just as quickly as we cooled off, we’re warming right back up by the weekend. Saturday is in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Better chances for scattered showers move in on Sunday as temperatures end off the weekend still in the 80s.

-Joe