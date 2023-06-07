QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy skies, high 75

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 49

Thursday: Warming up, high 78

Friday: Warming up, high 78

Saturday: Nice weekend, high 83

Sunday: Storms & showers, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Hazy skies are once again in Central Ohio. After some brief relief from yesterday’s cold front, smoke will build back into our skies throughout today. The air quality index for Wednesday is well into the “unhealthy” category. Forecasts call for a repeat of poor air quality at least through Thursday as smoke builds back into our skies.

Temperatures have at least cooled down post-cold front. We’re in the mid 70s both today and Thursday. That’s the first time we’ve dipped below average this month. Skies will be clear of clouds and rain for the rest of the week, but will still see that haze.

We’re gradually warming back up by the end of the week. On Friday, we’re in the upper 70s and the mid 80s by the start of the weekend. Skies won’t stay dry anymore as the best chance for rain in a long time moves in.

A cold front moves in later in the day on Sunday to give us a decent chance of scattered showers and even some thunderstorms. Rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning with lingering showers through the first half of the week. With the rain, we hope to see some relief from the abnormally dry conditions in Central Ohio.

Temperatures will cool off fairly quickly after the weekend front. We’re back in the mid to upper 70s as we head into the following week.

-Joe