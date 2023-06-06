QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy, iso. PM showers, high 83

Tonight: Iso. shower, low 55

Wednesday: Clearing, cooler, high 76

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 76

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 79

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We continue to see smoke from wildfires in Eastern Canada streaming right through Central Ohio as a north/northwesterly flow continues to funnel this our way. Expect hazy skies throughout, which has led to an Air Quality Alert for several of our area counties. Not the best day to spend a lot of time outdoors, especially for more sensitive groups.

Otherwise, expect a dry start to the day, with a few isolated showers tracking through along a cold front later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Moisture clears up behind that front early Wednesday morning, and I do expect a lot of our smoke to start to clear to the south as well. For Wednesday afternoon, expect sunshine with highs dropping back to the middle 70s.

For Thursday and Friday, continued sunshine, with highs in the middle 70s Thursday, then up into the upper 70s to near 80 for Friday.

We warm up into Saturday, with highs back into the middle 80s. Do expect a few more clouds out as they begin to build ahead of our next cold front, which looks to bring us some rain and storms on Sunday.

-McKenna