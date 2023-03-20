QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high 55

Thursday: Showers, breezy, high 69

Friday: Showers likely, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday night & Happy Spring!

It has been a very nice, but cooler than normal day today with most of our area reaching the upper 40s to near 50. We will have mainly clear skies tonight with lighter winds and temps plunging into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak. Tuesday will see a nice turnaround, with temps pushing up into the middle to upper 50s late with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we will watch as clouds and rain showers increase in coverage. Temps will be warmer to start Wednesday in the lower 40s, and with rain showers in the forecast, temps will top just above normal in the middle 50s.

A warm front will lift north for Thursday bringing better chances of showers, and heavier rain showers, but warmer temps and winds. Temps will push into the upper 60s on Thursday, but as a weak cold front works across, temps will fall back closer to normal for Friday.

Rain showers will continue Thursday night into Friday with highs on Friday around the middle 50s. Winds will not be as bad on Friday, but will increase on Saturday as another low works its way up into our area. It will bring additional showers and breezy to windy weather with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday appears to be our dry day in the middle of a wet but mild forecast. We will be between systems and highs will top in the upper 50s to near 60 as high pressure works across our area. As the high moves off, another low will approach and will bring back showers for Monday and temps in the middle 50s.

-Dave