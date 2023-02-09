WIND ADVISORY / HIGH WIND WARNING NORTHWEST

Low pressure will travel northeast through the southern Great Lakes this afternoon, with a few showers pivoting through central Ohio.

Winds will be gusty, at times topping 40 mph. Temperatures will peak near 65 degrees–close to the Columbus record high of 66 (2001).

Cooler air will filter behind a cold front overnight. Friday will be mainly cloudy. Upper level low pressure will pull down colder air, with a few snow showers Friday night in the north.

Saturday will start off with scattered clouds and sub-freezing readings, with clearing skies and seasonal temperatures, near 40 later in the day.

A southern storm will bring some high cloudiness on Sunday, but rain and snow will pass south of the state across the central Appalachians.

Next week will be quite mild, with highs in the 50s. We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Monday. A storm system coming out of the southwest will bring rain and breezy conditions later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Showers, windy, warmer, some sun. High 62

Tonight: Cloudy, cooler. Low 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, sprinkle. High 43

Saturday: Gradual clearing, chilly. High 40 (27)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 45 (28)

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 51 (31)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, rain late. High 53 (36)

Wednesday: Rain, breezy. High 56 (47)