Today marked the return of Daylight Saving Time, with sunset shifting an hour later to 7:36 p.m.

An Alberta clipper crossed the Great Lakes and brushed Ohio with midday clouds, with scattered flurries. A gusty southwest wind boosted temperatures into the mid-40s, but it felt colder, with a subfreezing wind chill.

High pressure in the Southeast will glide toward the Atlantic Coast, drawing warmer air northward to start the workweek.

High temperatures will start off in the 50s Monday with sunshine. Clouds will increase early Tuesday with a storm passing well to the south, and a weak cold front arriving from the northwest. No rain is expected in Ohio.

Sunshine returns midweek, when temperatures will warm well into the 60s. The next opportunity for rain will occur Friday with a a system coming out of the Plains into the Southern states, followed by chilly weather next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 31

Monday: More sunshine., milder. High 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 61 (39)

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 65 (42)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 69 (46)

Friday: Showers. High 65 (49)

Saturday: Early showers, breezy, clearing. High 54 (42)