An approaching cold front will bring showers and a few storms through late afternoon, as low pressure tracks through the northern Great Lakes. Stronger cells will contain brief heavy rain and gusty wind.

Showers will linger this evening, with falling temperatures, from the low 70s to the 50s, and the 40s overnight. Sprinkles are possible through the night, and winds will gust over 30 mph, shifting from the west to the northwest.

Much colder air will bring both rain and a few snow showers on Monday, with brisk winds and readings in the low 40s.

High pressure will promote dry and more seasonable weather midweek. By Thursday, southwesterly winds will bump temperatures up back into the 70s Thursday, with increasing clouds and the chance for a few showers. Rain will follow on Friday, as another strong cold front arrives.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild, showers, storm. High 73

Tonight: Lingering showers, much cooler. Low 40

Monday: Cloudy, windy, cooler, rain/snow showers. High 44

Tuesday: Clouds, clearing p.m. High 54 (34)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (35)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, few showers p.m. High 78 (52)

Friday: Showers early. High 67 (58)

Saturday: Rain likely. High 57 (51)