Gusty showers, storms bring end to early summer heat in Columbus

A week of midsummer weather will come to an end, after temperatures peaked in the low 90s Tuesday in central Ohio for the first time this year. Showers and storms moving through central Ohio early this afternoon will increase in coverage and intensity east of the I-71 corridor and across southeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for eastern portions of central Ohio.

Several rounds of showers and storms will move through Ohio this afternoon ahead of cold front sagging south across Ohio, as low pressure tracks across eastern Canada. The threat of strong storms will be lessened by clouds by cloud cover, but gusty winds and possibly small hail will accompany a few of the stronger cells.

The front will push south of the Ohio River tonight, bringing a temporary end to the chances for rain. High pressure will move in, providing a dry, warm day. A wave forming will develop east of the Rockies and move through the Upper Midwest, eventually pushing the boundary farther north Thursday night, with some showers and storms.

A cold front will cross Ohio Friday, accompanied by a few more rounds of rain and thunder, heaviest across the southeast part of the state, gradually ending in the afternoon.

Drier and much cooler air will arrive this weekend with clearing skies, bringing a delightful holiday forecast.

Forecast