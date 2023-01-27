QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers later, high 38

Tonight: Light wintry mix, low 33

Saturday: Cloudy sky, high 45

Sunday: Rain showers, high 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

Tuesday: Few snow showers, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the morning off with a few light flurries working through the region, but clearing up early this morning. As we head into the afternoon, expect drier and mainly cloudy conditions, however, I do expect to see a few peaks of sunshine briefly this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 30s, which is seasonable, but we will be breezy, even gusty this afternoon, giving us a wind chill throughout the day. A few light rain showers, with some snow north, move in this evening as a weak Alberta clipper tracks to our north.

Going into Saturday, expect mainly dry and mainly cloudy conditions, with highs topping out in the middle 40s. The breeze also dies down Saturday, making for a much nicer feeling day out.

Going into early Sunday morning, our next system moves in, bringing us light rain showers throughout the day. Highs do stick in the lower to middle 40s.

By Monday, a cold front pushes through, dropping our temperatures back into the middle 30s for daytime highs. Looking like we’ll see just a few lingering flurries to start the day off.

By Tuesday, expect some snow showers throughout the day, with highs dropping back close to freezing. Temperatures continue their downward trend into the middle to end of the week.

-McKenna