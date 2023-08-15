QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty PM showers, gusty, high 75

Tonight: Some clouds, low 62

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, high 79

Thursday: Sunny, late showers, high 83

Friday: Clearing, cooler, high 80

Saturday: Warmer, sunnier, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

The low pressure center that brought widespread showers to Central Ohio earlier this week is still here, but is a lot calmer. Winds will be fairly gusty throughout the day and clouds will be steady. As we go through the rest of the week, the forecast only manages to get better!

Through today, that low pressure will stay to our north, but progress over to the east. We keep steady winds out of the west, as fast as 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Clouds will move steadily through our skies with a couple of spotty showers picking up in the afternoon and lasting through the evening.

Wednesday will see clearing skies as high pressure tries to move in. But, on Thursday, a weak boundary will sweep in to bring scattered showers later in the day. Friday dries out once again as high pressure takes full control. That will keep us clear and sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures have taken a pretty decent hit from Monday’s weather. Tuesday will struggle to reach the mid 70s. We’re climbing back to the 80s by the end of the week. The heat starts to ramp up by the end of the weekend where many of us in Central Ohio are pushing into the lower 90s. We keep that warming trend going into the start of next week.

-Joe