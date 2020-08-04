Great weather on tap for 2nd half of the work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clearing, low 58

Wednesday: Few clouds, nice, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Saturday: Partly cloudy, little muggier, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

Rain showers will continue to move east early this evening following the cold front to the east. We will see clearing skies from northwest to southeast through the evening hours tonight with temps falling to the lower to middle 60s by midnight.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to the lower to middle 50s, with readings in the upper 50s here in the city. Wednesday should be a very nice day with a good amount of sunshine and some clouds and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We will see another cool night Wednesday night with temps area-wide dropping into the 50s again. Lots of sunshine will be around on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. More sunshine is expected again on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

The weekend will see more heat, humidity, and a few more clouds. Saturday will turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday with partly cloudy skies, and higher humidity, I cannot rule out seeing a few isolated pop-up storms late in the day.

Pop-up t-storms will be a feature of the Monday and Tuesday forecasts for next week with hot temps in the upper 80s and storms later in the afternoons.

-Dave