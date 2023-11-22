QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, clouds decreasing, low 33

Thanksgiving: More sunshine, high 48

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 43

Saturday: Clouds building, high 42

Sunday: Stray showers, few snowflakes, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

The weather has been recovering today after the rain and clouds we saw yesterday. Clouds remained stubborn in our skies, but at least we were a good bit drier. Going into the holidays, the weather is only going to get better.

It’ll be a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures hovering right above freezing. For any early risers or people going out for the Turkey Trot, we’re in the mid to upper 30s in the morning with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

A little more sunshine pushes in by the second half of the day. Winds out of the south will combine with the sunshine to boost temperatures to the upper 40s for Thursday afternoon – right around average for this time of year. We’re cooling back to the lower 40s for Black Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The air stays cold over the weekend with more clouds moving in. Another system rolls through on Sunday that brings in a scattered chance for showers. There is the slightest chance that some of us, especially areas north of I-70, could see a wintry mix and a couple of snowflakes Sunday evening, but more of us will see rain.

To round out November, temperatures drop even more to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds are still moving around for the first half of the week, but sunshine pushes in by the first couple days of December.

-Joe