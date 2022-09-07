QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.

Friday should be a bit warmer with lows into the upper 50s to lower 60s, with highs in the middle 80s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We will see more clouds returning on Friday late with temps falling into the upper 70s by kickoff for Football Friday Nite week 4. Temps will fall into the lower 70s during the games.

Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies in the morning with more clouds through the day and a few showers returning late Saturday with highs around 80 in the afternoon. Expect more showers overnight, but really ramping up on Sunday with storms possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Sunday.

We will have an unsettled pattern ahead of a cold front which will give us more rainfall on Monday with highs barely into the middle 70s with on and off rain and storms. As the front pushes through our area on the backside will be a trailing low.

This low will be close enough to northern Ohio that it will give us showers scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday on the underside of this low. Also the northwesterly flow, and the low clouds will keep temps well below normal in the lower to middle 70s for the midweek, with gradual warming by late next week.

-Dave