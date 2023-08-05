QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, high 86

Tonight: Stray showers, low 66

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms, high 85

Monday: Rain & rumbles, high 81

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 80

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

We’ve got a nice start to the weekend in line for Central Ohio. Temperatures will be seasonable with the air feeling relatively comfortable. A mix of sunshine and clouds holds tight for most of today, but changes move in by tonight.

A low pressure center will track through Illinois and Indiana throughout the day, dragging storms and showers with it. By Saturday evening, a few showers will start to push into Central Ohio. Rain chances will pick up later tonight, with scattered showers and storms remaining steadier throughout Sunday.

Behind this low pressure center, a larger system will push in. This second system, with a cold front attached to it, will push through on Monday. Monday has an even higher chance of seeing more storms and showers throughout the day. We start drying out through Tuesday as temperatures cool down to the lower 80s.

We get a little bit of dry time in the middle of the week where temperatures can recover back to the mid 80s. But, another system lines up to move in through Thursday and Friday, once again trying to drop temperatures.

-Joe