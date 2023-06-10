QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Some clouds, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 61

Sunday: Evening showers/storms, high 82

Monday: Early showers, high 71

Tuesday: Isolated storms, high 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Great weather has moved in to start off the weekend in Central Ohio. Sunny skies move in to start off the day. We do see some clouds move in for the afternoon and evening, but we still manage to see a good bit of sunshine. Temperatures today push back above average, bringing us to the mid to lower 80s.

Some much needed rain is on the way by the end of the weekend. Parts of Central Ohio were placed under a moderate drought in the past couple of days. The rest of the area still remains abnormally dry. A cold front sweeps through later on Sunday. By the late afternoon, scattered showers are beginning to move in with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Rain will be steady Sunday night into Monday morning. Some isolated showers are still around to start us off for Monday, but skies manage to dry out a little more. However, a low pressure center to our north swings in another isolated chance for showers and storms Tuesday evening.

Temperatures take a tumble to start off the work week. We go from the lower 80s over the weekend to the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday. We start to warm up throughout the week and end up in the 80s once again by Friday.

Sunshine starts to slowly creep back in by the end of the week!

-Joe