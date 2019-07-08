Great outdoors weather this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds thin, comfortable, low 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy later, high 87

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, late day pop-up possible, high 90

Thursday: Few pop-up storms possible, high 87

Friday: Few clouds, nice, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine, some clouds, and lower humidity. Tonight the clouds will thin out and we will see our dry air allowing temps to fall into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will start off nice, and will be a very nice afternoon. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to more clouds through the day with highs in the upper 80s. The biggest question for Tuesday will be a remnant boundary to our southeast that could produce a few isolated pop-up showers mainly in the southeast part of the state late day.

Wednesday should be our hottest day of the week as temps will surge to near 90 with a few late day storms, mainly in the evening. These will be ahead of a cold front that will come through on Thursday.

This will give us a chance of storms on Wednesday night, and into Thursday, but by no means will be a washout at all. Highs on Thursday will remain in the upper 80s.

Friday the slightly cooler air will move back in with highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will warm back into the upper 80s on Saturday with ample sunshine.

Sunday a frontal boundary will be up in the northern part of the state, and will be the biggest focus for Sunday and Monday. At this time, I think we remain south and hot with highs near 90.

Monday that front should start to work through our area, with highs closer to normal in the middle 80s.

-Dave