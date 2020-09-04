Great holiday weekend weather, some cool nights ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly, low 52

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 79

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower northwest, high 84

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today behind the early morning cold front with mostly sunny skies, and much drier air, temps topped only in the upper 70s today. Tonight for the Football Friday Nite games temps will fall quickly back into the 60s to near 60 during most of the games.

Overnight expect skies to remain mostly clear with temps falling to the upper 50s by midnight and into the lower 50s in the city by daybreak with upper 40s outside of town. We will see mainly sunny skies on Saturday with dry air in place, that will allow temps to surge back to the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Sunday expect a cool start to the day again, but a nice afternoon as highs will top into the lower 80s on Sunday. We will have more clouds in the north as a warm front will lift north on Sunday and Monday. This will give us some more clouds on Labor Day Monday, but should keep the showers just north of our area with highs in the middle 80s.

More clouds will be expected on Tuesday with warmer temps and an isolated shower possible in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Stray pop-ups will be possible again on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s to lower 80s.

Our rain chances will ramp up a bit on Thursday as a cold front slowly moves through the area, and will keep temps near normal around 80. Expect rain chances to end by Thursday night with clearing skies on Friday and highs in the middle 70s.

-Dave