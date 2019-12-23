Columbus weather forecast: Great holiday travel weather

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. High 52

Mostly sunny. High 52 Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 29

Mainly clear, cold. Low 29 Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 50

Mostly sunny. High 50 Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, milder. 32/53

Mostly sunny, milder. 32/53 Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. 41/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Morning!

Normally December is a cloudiest month of the year but today we will continue with the sunny pattern that is so atypical especially for late in the month. Traveling for the holiday around the region will be easy with no inclement weather expected this week. Surface highs pressure, stretching from the northeast all the way to the southern Plains, is still holding the southern storm at bay and temperatures will just get into the low 50s this afternoon.

The storm in the southeast continues to bring heavy rain and will cause flight delays and interruptions at major hubs, Atlanta and Charlotte in particular. The west coast is dealing with another storm in California that is also bringing more heavy snow into the Rockies.

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny. Temperatures will continue to be above normal. Highs tomorrow will be around 50 while Wednesday’s high will be in the low 50s.

We will start seeing more clouds moving into the region starting Thursday and chances of precipitation will return this weekend with a cold front.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob

