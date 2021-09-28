Great finish to the month, changes for October for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, crisp, seasonal, low 53

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It will be a nice, and seasonal night with lows near normal in the lower 50s with clearing skies and light to no wind. Temps outside the city will drop to the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s. We will stay near 50 Thursday morning and climb to the mid to upper 70s. Friday will start a bit cooler near 50 and climb to the mid 70s with sunshine. Football games will see temps go from the 60s at kickoff to the 50s by game end.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will increase through the day with highs in the middle 70s. Rain showers will move in Saturday night with our next system moving east across our area. This will keep us in an unsettled pattern through early next week.

Rain showers will be scattered on Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 70s. We will see the showers ending earlier on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

-Dave