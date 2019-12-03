Gray start to December, sunshine on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, few flurries early, low 31

Wednesday: Few flurries, few sprinkles, high 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very cloudy day today, with a few sprinkle and flurries around, but nothing to accumulate. We will see those flurries around for a bit this evening, but no accumulation expected. Overnight lows tonight will drop back into the lower 30s to upper 20s.

Wednesday will remain a gray day with lots of clouds, a bit of breeze and a few sprinkles and flurries possible again with highs near 40. Thursday will see more sunshine for a brief period with highs back slightly above normal in the middle 40s.

On Friday another disturbance will roll across our area and this will give us a bit of a cool down, and more clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Friday night skies will clear with lows dropping to the lower to middle 20s.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs back into the lower 40s. We will see clouds returning on Saturday night with lows near freezing.

Sunday features more clouds, but a warmer day with highs in the lower 50s on Sunday and rain Sunday night. This will be ahead of our next cold front. The good news is that we will have highs in the middle 50s on Monday with a rainy day.

This rain will taper down Monday night with lows dropping to around 40 by daybreak Tuesday, temps will continue to slide into the 30s on Tuesday as the cold front pushes east, it may end us with some scattered flurries by Tuesday night.

-Dave