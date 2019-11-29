Gray start to Black Friday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late, low 33

Saturday: Rain & chilly, high 44

Sunday: Early showers, midday drying and breezy, rain at night, high 51

Monday: AM showers possible, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

It’s going to be a cool and gray Black Friday ahead of weekend showers.

After starting off the morning in the 30s, a cloudy sky will allow for a slow climb back up into the low to mid 40s. This is just a touch below average and a little warmer than where we were yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky as temperatures fall back down to the mid 30s. As an area of low pressure builds into the plains, rain showers will start to move in to the Ohio Valley by about daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be filled with cool rain showers. We will start off the day a little bit above freezing, then only climb up to the mid 40s.

On Sunday, a cold front will move into the area bringing along some breezy conditions. We’ll see a few early morning showers followed by a partly sunny sky in the afternoon.

Sunday night, rain showers return the area. We could see a brief rain and snow mixture by first thing Monday morning followed by mostly cloudy afternoon and temperatures back in the 40s.

The middle of the workweek will bring along seasonal temperatures with lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz