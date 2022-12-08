QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, showers later, high 48

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 37

Friday: Showers later, high 51

Saturday: Cloudy, chance sprinkle, high 45

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’re off to a drier start to the day today, but still cloudy out. Temperatures are running a bit cooler, but still above average for this time of year, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 40s. We continue to see a series of disturbances tracking through the region today and into the weekend, and for today, that means we will see some light shower activity, first in our southern counties later this morning, then a few of those showers look to make their way closer to the I-70 corridor this afternoon/early evening.

That shower activity tapers off by the overnight hours, then we’ll see a dry start to Friday, with morning lows in the upper 30s. Daytime highs on Friday then pick back up into the lower 50s with cloudy skies. Yet again, by the afternoon and evening hours, shower chances pick right back up, this time more widespread, with the heavier showers to the north of I-70.

For Saturday, expect a mainly cloudy, and overall mainly dry day, with the exception of a sprinkle or two. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 40s. Shower chances then pick up slightly overnight into early Sunday morning, but moving out early on Sunday, giving us a drier day. Highs Sunday stick in the middle 40s.

We start the next workweek off dry, with heavier showers looking to move into the Ohio Valley by the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna