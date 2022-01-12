QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries north, high 41

Friday: Mainly cloudy, colder, high 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries south, high 27

Sunday: Chance snow, some wet snow too, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a cloudier day today with temps finally getting back above normal. We will stay mostly cloudy tonight with low dipping down near 30. Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, and we will see a wind shift through the day, this boundary should push through mainly dry, with a few flurries possible mainly north and northeast. Temps will respond to this boundary by dropping into Friday.

We will see temps starting fair on Friday, but not climbing a lot during the day into the lower to middle 30s. Clouds will stay fairly thick into Friday night with temps falling into the upper teens. This will give us a brisk start to the weekend as a system slides southeast to our west on Saturday. This could bring some light snow showers into the southwest and southern part of the state on Saturday with highs only in the upper 20s.

We will watch that same system turning and shifting northeast up the Appalachians and into the northeast. We will see the moisture shield extending into our area by daybreak on Sunday morning in the south and shifting northeast through the day. As of now, the proximity of the low, should bring up some slightly more seasonal air with it, so this would be a wet snow event at this point, with highs in the middle 30s.

It is very important to note that not much has come together yet with this system, and it is still days away and will require close monitoring. A slight shift to the west could decrease snow/increase rain with warmer temps, or a bigger shift to the south or east could take away snow potential as well. As of now, it looks like the backside of this system will bring some light snow showers/flurries into Sunday night & early Monday morning.

Temps on Monday with some snow cover would be colder, and with a trailing northwest flow behind this system should stay in the upper 20s with a fair amount of clouds. We will see a little bump on Tuesday in temps with a good amount of clouds still. Ahead of our next system on Wednesday we should see a bit of more seasonal air ahead of the next cold front with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

-Dave