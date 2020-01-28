Gray skies continue, warmer temps coming for the start of February

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, few flurries, low 28

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, stray flurry, high 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries south, high 39

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 42

Saturday: Flurries early, showers later, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We will continue to see cloudy skies as the rule though the rest of the night tonight. We will have some scattered flurries but no accumulations expected. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s, about 5 above normal.

On Wednesday we will remain cloudy for a 7th straight day of overcast skies. Even for Central Ohio, that is pretty impressive. It also means we will see temps remain in a narrow window with highs near normal in the upper 30s with some scattered flurries.

Thursday will see a system pass to our south early, which could be enough to throw a few flurries into the southern part of the state early. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday temps will crack into the lower 40s with cloudy skies. By Friday night we could have a few light sprinkles around. The next bigger weather maker will ride up the east coast, and will have some minor impact on our forecast, as a weak disturbance will move across our area.

This will bring morning snow showers on Saturday changing over to rain showers as temps warm. To the north (mainly closer to US-30) we could see a bit more snow showers vs rain showers and some minor accumulations in grassy areas. Highs will top in the lower 40s.

Sunday we could actually see a bit of sun later in the day with highs in the middle 40s. Monday will start mild in the middle 30s and climb to the lower 50s under partly sunny skies.

The next front that we will be watching will arrive by midday on Tuesday. This will allow for a warm start to the day in the lower to middle 40s, but temps will only climb a few degrees before the front arrives.

-Dave