Upper-level low pressure spiraling over eastern Tennessee will drift north along the Appalachians, pulling moisture into Ohio from the southeast. Showers will overspread central Ohio overnight and linger on Friday.

Temperatures will only reach the low 70s the next couple of days under nearly solid cloud cover. Rain will taper off to showers Friday afternoon.

A little is likely Saturday afternoon, but a few stray showers could pop over the eastern half of the state. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the seasonal low 80s.

Sunday will be warm and humid, with showers and storms likely after sunset ahead of a cold front, as low pressure tracks across the Great Lakes.

Showers will linger on Monday, with cooler weather, in the mid- to upper 70s to start the last week of June.

Forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, sprinkle. High 74

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 63

Friday: Cloudy, showers linger. High 73

Saturday: Clouds mixing with sun, stray showers. High 82 (62)

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer, storms late. High 85 (64)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 80 (65)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 78 (62)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (57)