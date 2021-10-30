A rainy start to the weekend is associated with low pressure meandering over the Ohio Valley, before slowly exiting to the east Saturday night. Central Ohio has already received a little more than an inch of rain on top of the 1-3 inches that fell earlier in the week, bringing a wet finish to October.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s under cloudy skies. Showers will be more scattered through this evening. A few sprinkles are possible during the Ohio State matchup against Penn State in the evening, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff temperature hovering in the mid-50s.

Some clearing will develop later Sunday, as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be seasonable, edging into the low 60s. Monday will bring more sunshine but cooler weather, with highs falling back to the mid-50s. Clouds will arrive with a weak impulse Monday night and early Tuesday, with sprinkles reaching southern Ohio.

A surge of chilly Canadian air will hold temperatures in the 40s midweek under mostly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, sprinkles. High 58

Tonight: Light rain at times. Low 49

Sunday: Morning clouds, some sun. High 61

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 54 (39)

Tuesday: Clouds chilly. High 48 (41)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 46 (35)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (34)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 47 (32)