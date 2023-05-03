Low pressure swirling over the eastern Great Lakes will shift slowly east, after several days of windy and chilly March-like weather.

Clouds will stick around for another day, with sprinkles from time to time and temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. Winds will remain on the breezy side out of the west. Tonight will bring partial clearing, with cool morning readings dipping into the upper 30s.

The second half of the week will be more pleasant, with sunshine returning, bumping readings back up into the 60s. High pressure over southern Canada will expand southeast, keeping things dry. A disturbance topping the ridge aloft will pass west and south of the region Friday, with some high cloud cover. Showers could reach as far east as the Cincinnati area, but stay west of central Ohio.

Seasonable weather and sunshine will preval over the weekend. A frontal system will bring scattered showers and storms early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly, sprinkles. High 50

Tonight: Clearing, patchy frost. Low 40

Thursday: More sunshine. High 63

Friday: Partly sunny. High 69 (42)

Saturday: Parstly sunny, mild. High 71 (49)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 75 (51)

Monday: Mix sun and clouds. High 78 (57)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 73 (58)