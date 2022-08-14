Showers will drift east of the Columbus area, with skies remaining mostly cloudy, holding afternoon temperatures to the low to mid-70s.

A weak area of low pressure will shift south across eastern Indiana into Kentucky overnight. A few lingering showers are possible late tonight and Monday, mainly across southern and eastern parts of the state, closer to upper-level low pressure. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Monday afternoon, with a few breaks of sun.

Dry weather will return by Tuesday, with pleasant afternoon readings in the upper 70s and low 80s through the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies in a northwesterly flow aloft. There will be an opportunity for showers and storms ahead of a cold front next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, cool showers south/east. High 73

Tonight: Spotty showers. Low 62

Monday: Clouds linger, stray shower/storm. High 79

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 79 (63)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (61)

Thursday: Sunny. High 82 (61)

Friday: Sunny. High 83 (62)

Saturday: Partly sunny, p.m. pop-ups High 83 (64)